|
15.05.2024 09:26:28
Union seeks meeting with Anglo over proposed coal mine sales
AUSTRALIA’S mining and energy union said it was seeking a meeting with Anglo American after the group’s CEO Duncan Wanblad on Tuesday announced the sale of the firm’s five metallurgical coal mines in the country.The sale was part of a restructuring proposal that also includes the unbundling of Anglo’s 79% stake in Anglo American Platinum and the sale or demerger of its 85% shareholding in De Beers. It would also sell or close nickel mines.Reuters cited the Mining and Energy Union (MEU) as saying: “Ensuring workers’ ongoing job security would be the top priority following Anglo American’s surprise announcement it would sell its five Australian coal mines, all based in Queensland”.“We will be seeking urgent briefings with the company to understand what the process will be from here,” MEU Queensland President Mitch Hughes said.Anglo American’s steelmaking coal operations which it is looking to divest include five mines in Queensland – Grosvenor, Aqulia, Dawson, Capcoal, and Moranbah North, said Reuters.Anglo’s restructuring announcement comes three weeks after BHP confirmed it had proposed £25 per share for Anglo American. On May 7, it submitted a higher £27 per share offer. Both proposals were rejected by Anglo.Anglo argues the offer, which is in shares, undervalues the company and is too complex as BHP first intends to unbundle Amplats as well as Kumba Iron Ore in which Anglo has a 70% stake. The South African government is also opposed to BHP’s takeover, but has taken a more sanguine approach to Anglo’s proposal.The post Union seeks meeting with Anglo over proposed coal mine sales appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Rekorden an US-Börsen: ATX im Minus -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex knapp im Minus notiert. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.