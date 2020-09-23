Unionized Employees of Varennes Distribution Centre on Strike

VARENNES, QC, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. is disappointed by the decision of the Syndicat des Travailleuses et Travailleurs de PJC Entrepôt-CSN (STTPJC-CSN) to go on strike at its Varennes distribution centre.

"We are disappointed by the union's decision to strike when we have already agreed to many demands and the union has essentially not moved on any. To date, there have been no concessions from, or setbacks for, employees whose working conditions compare very favourably to those of the Jean Coutu Group's competitors. We hope that the union will return to the bargaining table with a real willingness to discuss and reach an agreement as quickly as possible," said Alain Champagne, President, Jean Coutu Group. "The health and safety of our customers remains our priority. The Jean Coutu Group has deployed its contingency plan to ensure the supply of medications and basic necessities to the pharmacies and locations it serves."

The pharmacists owners affiliated to PJC Jean Coutu and their teams remain committed to serving customers as usual.

The parties are accompanied, at the request of the Jean Coutu Group, by a conciliator appointed by the Ministry of Labour in order to reach an agreement that meets the needs of our employees, as well as those of the PJC Jean Coutu affiliated pharmacists owners, customers and the Jean Coutu Group.

About the Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc.

The Jean Coutu Group, a subsidiary of METRO, is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. It operates as a franchisor of a network of more than 650 drugstores primarily under the PJC Jean Coutu and Brunet banners in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario and provides employment to more than 20,000 people.

SOURCE METRO INC.