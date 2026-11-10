Uniper 9-Month Adj. Net Income Climbs; Lifts FY26 Adj. Net Income View, Backs Adj. EBITDA Forecast

(RTTNews) - German energy major Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK, UN0.DE) on Tuesday reported higher adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine-months of fiscal 2026. Meanwhile, the firm reported a hefty net loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite growth in revenues.

Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted net income and confirmed outlook for Adjusted EBITDA.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, adjusted net income climbed to 579 million euros from last year's 268 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.024 billion euros from prior year's 641 million euros.

In the third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of Uniper was 1.051 billion euros, compared to last year's profit of 299 million euros. Loss per share was 2.52 euros, compared to profit of 0.72 euro a year ago.

Loss before financial results and taxes was 1.661 billion euros, compared to income of 120 million euros in the prior year.

Sales climbed to 22.829 billion euros from last year's 11.766 billion euros. Sales including electricity and energy taxes were 22.865 billion euros, up from 11.807 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Uniper increased its forecast for adjusted net income by 50 million euros, now expecting between 550 million euros and 650 million euros. The previous view was 500 million euros to 600 million euros.

The company still expects adjusted EBITDA of 1.10 billion euros to 1.30 billion euros.

In the 2025 fiscal year, adjusted net income was 544 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.097 billion euros.

Further, over the medium term, the company targets average annual dividend growth of 7 percent.

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