Uniper Appoints Michael Lewis As New CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German energy major Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Michael Lewis as Chief Executive Officer.

The company will make the formal appointment in a timely manner as soon as the entry date has been determined. Lewis' contract will be valid for a period of five years.

Until Lewis takes office, the responsibilities of the CEO will be assumed by Uniper's Chief Financial Officer, Jutta Dönges, and Chief Operating Officer, Holger Kreetz.

Uniper noted that Chief executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach left the Management Board on Tuesday.

In January, Uniper had said that Maubach would step down following majority takeover of the company by the Federal Government, and was willing to continue in the role until suitable replacement has been appointed.

Lewis holds almost 30 years of experience in the energy sector with a special focus on renewable energy. He started his career in 1993 at Powergen in the UK. Since 2007, he has held various positions at E.ON, including CEO for Climate & Renewables and, since 2017, CEO of E.ON UK.

Lewis, designated Uniper CEO, said, "Uniper faces large challenges, but above all huge opportunities when it comes to shaping the energy transition. We will deliver this with utmost reliability and focus."