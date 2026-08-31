Uniper Awards More Than SEK 100 Mln Contracts For NorthStarH2 Development

(RTTNews) - Uniper SE (UN0.DE, UNPRF), an energy company, on Monday announced that it has awarded contracts worth more than SEK 100 million to AFRY, Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy AG (ENR.DE) and Topsoe for the next development phase of its NorthStarH2 e-methanol production facility in Östersund, Sweden.

The contracts will support the Front-End Engineering Design FEED phase, which is expected to run for approximately one year.

The phase will define the plant's technical design and prepare the project for construction.

NorthStarH2 is designed to produce approximately 115,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually using renewable electricity and biogenic carbon dioxide.

The company said that e-methanol can replace fossil fuels in sectors including transport and the chemical industry.

The company plans to submit the project's environmental permit application in autumn 2026, make a final investment decision in 2028 and begin commissioning in 2031.

Uniper is 0.11% lesset at EUR 46.50 on the XETRA.

Siemens Energy is 3.30% lesser at EUR 144.74 on the XETRA.