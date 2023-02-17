Uniper FY22 Net Loss Widens, Sales Climb; Sees Adj. Earnings Improvement In FY23

(RTTNews) - German energy major Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 IFRS net loss was 19.12 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 4.11 billion euros.

Loss per share was 33.05 euros, compared to loss of 11.39 euros in the prior year.

The loss in fiscal 2022 contains about 13.2 billion euros of realized additional cost for procuring replacement gas and about 5.9 billion euros of future losses that are anticipated because of future procurement costs to replace undelivered Russian gas.

The results also includes the deconsolidation of Unipro resulting in a loss of 4.4 billion euros, among others.

Adjusted net loss was 7.39 billion euros, compared to profit of 743 million euros a year ago, both figures excluding Unipro.

Adjusted EBIT was negative 10.86 billion euros, compared to positive 955 million euros last year.

Sales, however, climbed to 274.12 billion euros from prior year's 162.97 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Uniper expects adjusted net income and adjusted EBIT above prior-year level.

The high uncertainties regarding the development of gas prices and the associated gas replacement costs may lead to a high volatility of adjusted EBIT in financial year 2023, the company noted.

