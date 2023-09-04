Uniper Plans Two Photovoltaic Plants In German Lower Saxony

(RTTNews) - German energy firm Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) said it plans to develop two solar parks in the German state of Lower Saxony.

Both solar parks are in close proximity of the asset locations Huntorf and Wilhelmshaven. One project in Elsfleth in the district of Wesermarsch in the Oldenburg region is with an anticipated capacitiy of around 300 megawatts or MW. The project received the development decision from the municipality of Elsfleth on August 18, which formally marks the beginning of the urban land use plan process.

The necessary legal framework for the project will be created by drawing up a development plan and amending the land use plan. Throughout this process,

Uniper said it will work closely with the relevant authorities, technical experts and stakeholders throughout the process to ensure that all relevant aspects are considered. The statutory resolution for the project is not expected before the end of 2024.

The other and further developed project is located in Wilhelmshaven and received statutory resolution on August 30. The photovoltaic plant with a capacity of about 17 MWp is planned to be realized on the area of the ash landfill at the former Wilhelmshaven coal-fired power plant.

Uniper said the next step in the project is the finalization of the connection to the already existing grid infrastructure at a Uniper site.

In 2030, Uniper aims to use more than 80 percent of its installed power plant capacity for CO2-free electricity production.