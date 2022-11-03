Uniper Posts 9-month Loss; Projects Significantly Negative Full-year Adj. EBIT

(RTTNews) - Uniper (UNPRF.PK) posted a nine-month adjusted net loss of 3.22 billion euros, significantly below prior-year adjusted net income of 487 million euros. The company recorded a negative adjusted EBIT of 4.75 billion euros compared to profit of 614 million euros, previous year.

The IFRS-net loss was around 40 billion euros, which contains roughly 10 billion euros of realized costs for replacement volumes, and roughly 31 billion euros of anticipated future losses from valuation effects on derivatives and provision built-ups related to the Russian gas curtailments as of September 30, 2022. Loss per share was 110.14 euros compared to a loss of 13.20 euros, prior year. Total sales were 213.3 billion euros compared to 78.5 billion euros, previous year.

Uniper CFO Tiina Tuomela said: "To ensure customers' supply security, Uniper has for some time been procuring gas at significantly higher prices and, as is well known, has thus recorded considerable losses because the replacement costs of procuring new gas aren't being passed through to consumers. Our half-year numbers already indicated that this has left massive scars in our financial results."

Uniper expects a significantly negative full-year adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income for 2022, at levels significantly below those of the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.