Uniper Slips To Hefty Loss In Q1, Sales Surge; Backs FY22 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK), a German electrical utility company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net loss was 3.15 billion euros, compared to prior year's profit of 842 million euros. Net loss was mainly due to impairments on Nord Stream 2 loan and Unipro.

Loss per share was 8.47 euros, compared to profit of 2.24 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net loss was 615 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 594 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was negative 623 million euros, compared to positive 889 million euros last year.

Sales surged 225% to 68.76 billion euros from prior year's 21.16 billion euros. The significant increase in revenues resulted primarily from the higher average market prices in the power and gas business.

Further, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 earnings outlook.

The company in late April said it expects full-year adjusted income to be in the range of 0.8 billion euros to 1.1 billion euros with an adjusted EBIT of 1.0 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros.