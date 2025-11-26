|
26.11.2025 10:02:37
Uniper, Thyssenkrupp Enter Framework Agreement For Construction Of Ammonia Cracking Plants
(RTTNews) - Uniper (UN0.DE) and thyssenkrupp Uhde have signed a framework agreement that lays the foundation for the construction of commercial ammonia cracking plants. Uniper has secured license packages for the use of thyssenkrupp Uhde's ammonia cracking technology. The agreement covers up to six large-scale plants with a total capacity of 7,200 metric tons of ammonia per day.
The agreement establishes the terms for using the technology at Uniper's planned hydrogen import terminal in Wilhelmshaven. The license package includes engineering, services and the supply of main equipment and catalysts.
