Uniper Turns To Net Profit In Q3, Revenues Down, Backs FY25 Outlook; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Shares of Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK, UN0.DE) were losing around 5 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the energy major reported Thursday lower income before financial results and taxes and revenues in its third quarter. However, the company posted a net profit compared to loss last year. Further, the firm reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year

For fiscal 2025, Uniper continues to expect adjusted net income of 350 million euros to 550 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of 1 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros.

Uniper CFO Christian Barr said, "Overall, our nine-month results are in line with our expectations and put us right on track to meet our earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year. Uniper already pointed out last year that its exceptionally good 2024 earnings wouldn't be repeatable in subsequent financial years."

In the third quarter, profit attributable to shareholders was 299 million euros, compared to loss of 80 million euros a year ago.

Earnings per share were 0.72 euro, compared to loss of 0.19 euro last year.

Income before financial results and taxes, meanwhile fell to 120 million euros from last year's 186 million euros.

Sales for the quarter fell to 11.77 billion euros from 16.53 billion euros a year ago.

As expected, nine-month adjusted net income of 268 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of 641 million euros were well below the prior-year figures.

In Frankfurt, Uniper shares were losing around 5.3 percent to trade at 27.95 euros.

