UniPin Announces Strategic Partnership with 7-Eleven

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPin is a leading e-Payment platforms for online games and digital products across the world, today announced a new chapter in its online game payment platform services by entering into a strategic partnership with 7-Eleven as one of its payment partners in the Philippines. This will bring one-of-a-kind online game payment platform service experience to the Philippines' gaming communities via online games voucher purchase in four denominations: 100 PHP, 300 PHP, 500 PHP, 1000 PHP, available at more than 3000 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

With today's technological innovations and mass gamer's changing expectation paves the way for a need to move out of the traditional mode of payment. Hence, UniPin's partnership with 7-Eleven will deliver to the Philippines' gamers a unique form of online game payment services, not only an opportunity to purchase online game or digital product vouchers at the easiest, faster and most convenient way, but also offer significant value for gamers' through our attractive promotions through UniPin Credits and Cliqq Credits Bonus.

"We are very excited about our partnership with 7-Eleven," said Ashadi Ang, CEO of UniPin. "7-Eleven is a dynamic company that will allow us to provide a seamless payment experience to the gamers via a more diverse payment service options through its convenience stores. With our fast-growing active users in the Philippines, our payment partners are our critical connection with our gamers. The opportunities presented by 7-Eleven allow UniPin to deliver payment services to the gamers in this region in new and unique ways."

"Furthermore stemming from UniPin's comprehensive system together with its strong partnership with prominent game titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Dragon Raja, MU Origin 2, and many others, will enhance UniPin's service in delivering an online payment experience that is truly unique, hence we entrust our partnership with 7-Eleven will be a contributing awareness to the rapid growth of gaming and eSports industry in the Philippines."

Not only has UniPin made great success stories by cooperating with other convenience stores in SEA countries, they have also team up with game vouchers such as STEAM under their belt. With this venture, UniPin hopes that the launch of their partnership with 7-Eleven will give Philippines' gamers a more complete gaming experience through affordable and reliable game vouchers.

