Unique value chain collaboration “Design4Circularity” achieves first circular cosmetics packaging concept

Moving circular plastic packaging forward. In a first and unique collaboration for the Personal Care industry, Clariant , Siegwerk, Borealis, and Beiersdorf are combining expertise to tackle the challenge of creating recyclable consumer packaging, based on 100% retrieved plastic packaging waste, for cosmetics applications. The pioneering initiative, named "Design4Circularity", is providing innovations and insights for the different design aspects to encourage others to also follow design for circularity principles.