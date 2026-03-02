UniQure Says FDA Rejects Phase I/II Data As Sufficient For AMT-130 Filing

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not agree that data from its Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 are sufficient to support a marketing application for the investigational gene therapy for Huntington's disease.

The company said it received final meeting minutes from a Type A meeting held on January 30, 2026. In the minutes, the FDA stated that Phase I/II data compared to an external control would not provide the primary evidence of effectiveness required for approval.

The agency strongly recommended that uniQure conduct a prospective, randomized, double-blind, sham surgery-controlled study.

uniQure said it plans to continue discussions with the FDA regarding Phase III development and intends to request a Type B meeting in the second quarter of 2026 to further discuss potential study design approaches.

The company said it remains committed to advancing AMT-130 and engaging with regulators to determine an appropriate development and regulatory pathway.