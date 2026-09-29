uniQure B.V. Aktie
WKN DE: A1XDTV / ISIN: NL0010696654
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29.09.2026 18:46:13
UniQure Stock Falls 37% After Huntington's Disease Trial Update
(RTTNews) - Shares of uniQure N.V. (QURE) are falling about 37 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced additional data from the ongoing Phase I/II studies of ifezuntirgene inilparvovec for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
Shares of the company slipped 37.61 percent to $24.40 on the Nasdaq, compared with the previous closing price of $39.11. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $8.73 to $71.50.
At 48 months, Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale showed a 44% slowing of disease progression compared to the updated external control. However, the result was not statistically significant, with a p-value of 0.144.
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: uniQure BV gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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|uniQure B.V.
|21,65
|16,77%