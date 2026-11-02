UniQure's Ifezuntirgene Inilparvovec BLA Gets FDA Priority Review Acceptance

(RTTNews) - Monday, uniQure N.V. (QURE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its Biologics License Application for ifezuntirgene inilparvovec for priority review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of May 1, 2027.

Ifezuntirgene inilparvovec is a novel gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

The application is supported by the previously announced 36-month data analysis from the Phase I/II clinical study of ifezuntirgene inilparvovec, compared to a propensity score-matched external control derived from the Enroll-HD natural history database.

The randomized trial enrolled approximately 200 patients in a 2:1 ratio of ifezuntirgene inilparvovec to standard of care, with Total Functional Capacity as the primary endpoint at 36 months.

Also, the company plans to initiate patient screening in the U.S. by 2026 end.

In the pre-market hours, QURE was trading at $25.40, up 2.29 percent on the Nasdaq.