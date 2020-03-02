UNISOC Announces Overseas Debut of UNISOC 8910DM, World's First Cat.1bis IoT Wide Area Chip Platform

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, UNISOC announced the overseas debut of UNISOC 8910DM, the world's first IoT wide area chip platform that is compliant with Cat.1bis. The advanced platform is packed with comprehensive advantages in communication standards, scalability, power consumption and cost.

As the entire world is migrating from 2G to 4G networks, UNISOC 8910DM comes as a powerful tool to support a smooth network migration and upgrade of massive IoT devices and to promote the wide application of LTE IoT. So far this competitive IoT solution has completed field test and certification across 45 countries and 157 operators worldwide.

Based on 28nm process, UNISOC 8910DM conforms to both R13 LTE Cat.1bis and GSM, with uplink rates of 5Mbps and downlink rates of 10Mbps. By seamlessly switching between 2G and LTE, it ensures smooth transition for 2G IoT devices while greatly extending the service life of 2G users' equipment after upgrades for LTE. In addition, its unique industrial applicability and comprehensive advantages also allow UNISOC 8910DM to respond to a large number of demands in LTE Cat.4 applications, solving the difficulty in the extensive deployment of LTE Cat.4 modules due to high cost. Featuring highly integrated BT4.2 connection and Wi-Fi scan for indoor positioning, the platform is expected to provide more comprehensive and stable connections for wider application scenarios.

Integrated with dual-core Cortex-A5 processor, UNISOC 8910DM supports OPEN CPU, granting ODMs the freedom to develop applications and customized service software. The mainstream operating system Free RTOS is also supported for easier development and modification. Compatible functions and interfaces including VoLTE, QVGA, cameras, AUIDO, and USB also indicate immense possibilities for the innovation in IoT products. With R13 LTE coverage enhancement capability, the platform is packed with great coverage improvement (typically by 5~15dB), making sure that more complex IoT applications (such as the basements of residential buildings or locations shielded by foil-backed insulation, metalized windows or traditional thick-walled building construction, etc.) can be equally powered.

"As 2G networks are being replaced worldwide, UNISOC 8910DM will bring a new value experience to our global customers and partners," said Wang Bo, Executive Vice President, UNISOC. "UNISOC 8910DM is groundbreaking for the global LTE market. For a large number of IoT devices that depend heavily on comprehensive cost performance, latency, better coverage and communication speed, UNISOC 8910DM symbolizes maximum value. Supporting migration from 2G to 4G networks, UNISOC looks forward to collaborate with more customers, partners, and the ecology, to drive the wide application of LTE IoT and build a better smart interconnected world."

So far UNISOC 8910DM has been adopted by leading module manufacturers such as China Mobile IoT, Fibocom, Longsung, MeiG, Neoway (in alphabetical order).

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 15 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit www.unisoc.com.

