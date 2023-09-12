|
12.09.2023 15:00:00
Unisys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that executive leadership will present and host one-on-one meetings in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- September 21, 2023 – Peter A. Altabef, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Unisys, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference at 1:45 p.m. ET. Executive leadership, including Deb McCann, chief financial officer of Unisys, will also attend the event on September 20 and September 21, 2023.
- October 4, 2023 – Deb McCann will present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., at 1 p.m. ET.
Investors interested in arranging meetings with Unisys executives should contact the respective conference representatives. The live webcast, as well as the replay of the presentations, will be accessible from the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor.
About Unisys
Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150.
RELEASE NO.: 0912/9920
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301924644.html
SOURCE Unisys Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unisys Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.23
|Ausblick: Unisys verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.23
|Why Unisys Stock Rocketed Nearly 26% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.05.23
|Ausblick: Unisys präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.03.23
|Why Shares of Unisys, Organogenesis, and Motorcar Parts of America Fell Today (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.23
|Unisys Corporation : Unisys Announces 4Q and FY22 Results (Investegate)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Unisys legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Unisys Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Unisys Corp.
|3,56
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch durchwachsene Entwicklungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.