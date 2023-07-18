|
18.07.2023 23:15:00
Unisys Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Dates and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
BLUE BELL, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces the dates for its second-quarter 2023 financial results and conference call and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.
Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Unisys will release its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.
A webcast replay will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 4842656 from two hours after the end of the call until August 16, 2023.
Upcoming Investor Conference
Peter Altabef, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Michaela Pewarski, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate virtually in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on August 16-17, 2023. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in arranging meetings should contact their conference representative.
About Unisys
Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.
Follow Unisys on LinkedIn.
RELEASE NO.: 0718/9914
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-announces-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-conference-call-dates-and-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301880191.html
SOURCE Unisys Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unisys Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.23
|Why Unisys Stock Rocketed Nearly 26% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.05.23
|Ausblick: Unisys präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.03.23
|Why Shares of Unisys, Organogenesis, and Motorcar Parts of America Fell Today (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.23
|Unisys Corporation : Unisys Announces 4Q and FY22 Results (Investegate)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Unisys legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Unisys Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Unisys Corp.
|5,00
|-0,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: Dow mit Plus - Nasdaq schwächer -- ATX zu Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte im Verlauf ins Plus und schloss in Grün. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.