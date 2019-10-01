Unisys Leaders and Security Experts to Address Cybersecurity throughout U.S. National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of public engagements in which company leaders and security experts will address cybersecurity during 2019 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in the U.S.:

Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef will participate in a panel discussion on the subject of "Moving Toward Action" at the Aspen Cyber Summit. The discussion is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 2 from 3:30 – 4:10 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). The panel discussion will livestream at www.aspeninstitute.org/events/2019-aspen-cyber-summit/.

Unisys also continues to provide world-class cybersecurity solutions to organizations around the world. The company announced on Monday that its Unisys Stealth® security software suite now leverages the new Microsoft Azure Service Tag Discovery Application Program Interface (API) for additional security for clients accessing cloud-based Azure services. Stealth™ will work with the new API to update security configuration rules automatically to enable uninterrupted access to Azure services. The Service Tag Discovery API, now available for public testing, provides a critical capability for enterprise clients that require secure access to Microsoft Azure services without disruption.

Held every October in the U.S., National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online. The 2019 effort emphasizes personal accountability and stresses the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace. This year's overarching message – Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT. – will focus on key areas including citizen privacy, consumer devices and e-commerce security.

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

