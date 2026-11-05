Unisys Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCM4 / ISIN: US9092143067
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05.11.2026 09:17:51
Unisys Q3 Loss Narrows; Raises FY26 Revenue Guidance
(RTTNews) - Unisys Corp., (UIS), an IT services company, on Wednesday reported third quarter loss, narrower than that of last year, and higher operating profit, on slightly higher revenue year-over-year. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 forecast on revenue growth, while reaffirming the full year adjusted operating profit margin.
This year's third quarter recorded a loss attributable to Unisys of $201 million, as against the loss of $308.9 million year ago. On a per share basis, the corresponding losses were $2.76 and $4.33, respectively.
However, Excluding one-time items, loss widened to $8.5 million from $5.9 million previous year.
Revenue for the third quarter was $471.5 million, up 2.5 percent from $460.2 million last year.
Looking ahead to the full-year 2026, Unisys raised its revenue growth forecast, now expecting -3.0% to -5.0%, from the previously expected -5.0% to -3.5%.
Also, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating profit margin guidance of 9.0% to 11.0%.
Unisys Chief Financial Officer, Deb McCann, said, "We are pleased with our third quarter results. Revenue came in ahead of our expectations, led by TS&S, and our non-GAAP operating profit margin of 7.2% was above what we had guided. Together with our fourth quarter visibility, this supports the increase to our full-year revenue guidance and our reaffirmed profitability guidance."
Unisys shares closed Wednesday on the NYSE at $2.35, down 0.42 percent. In the after-market activity, UIS gained 11.91 percent and was trading at $2.63.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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