Unit Corporation Announces Payment and Record Dates for Third Quarter Cash Dividend

Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) announced today that the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023 will be paid on September 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend will be funded by cash on the Company’s balance sheet.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905319447/en/