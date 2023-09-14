Unit Corporation Appoints Dylan Cope as Chief Accounting Officer

Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors promoted Dylan Cope to Chief Accounting Officer and Controller (principal accounting officer), effective October 1, 2023.

Mr. Cope, 37, previously served as Business Operations Controller, a position he held since June 2021. He has held other various positions within the Company’s finance and accounting department since joining in April 2019. Before joining the Company, Mr. Cope served as a Senior Manager at Grant Thornton, LLP. Mr. Cope received a Master of Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Oklahoma.

Tom Sell, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In his role as Business Operations Controller, Dylan has demonstrated the financial acumen and leadership skills necessary to serve as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. We are looking forward to his continued contributions to the Company in this new role.”

There are no contracts or arrangements entered in connection with Mr. Cope’s appointment as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. Mr. Cope will receive an annual base salary of $247,500. No bonuses or equity awards were granted in connection with his appointment.

Mr. Cope beneficially owns 7,959 shares of the Company’s common stock.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

