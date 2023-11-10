Unit Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

On November 10, 2023, Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) filed unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 with OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTC). The Company’s current, quarterly, and annual reports may be accessed on the OTC’s website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/UNTC/disclosure, as well as the Company’s website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/otc-sec-filings/.

Third Quarter Results

Net income attributable to Unit Corporation for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $28.8 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, compared to $55.8 million, or $5.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $80.2 million, compared to $120.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income attributable to Unit Corporation was $191.5 million, or $19.55 per diluted share, compared to $89.0 million, or $8.79 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $252.7 million, compared to $443.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Phil Frohlich, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to return value to our shareholders with a dividend paid during the quarter of $2.50 per share while also maintaining a strong cash position of $206.6 million. We believe our recently announced agreement to sell certain properties in the Texas Panhandle furthers our approach of streamlining our operations and maximizing the value of our assets.”

Operational highlights for the oil and natural gas and contract drilling segments during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Oil and Natural Gas: Avg. oil price ($/Bbl) $ 60.33 $ 56.75 6 % $ 61.55 $ 57.82 6 % Avg. oil price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 80.83 $ 91.81 (12 )% $ 75.19 $ 97.74 (23 )% Avg. NGLs price ($/Bbl) $ 17.79 $ 29.39 (39 )% $ 17.95 $ 32.46 (45 )% Avg. NGLs price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 17.79 $ 29.39 (39 )% $ 17.95 $ 32.46 (45 )% Avg. natural gas price ($/Mcf) $ 1.75 $ 3.57 (51 )% $ 2.44 $ 3.72 (34 )% Avg. natural gas price excl. derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 1.78 $ 7.04 (75 )% $ 2.08 $ 6.02 (65 )% Oil production (MBbls) 225 276 (18 )% 775 991 (22 )% NGL production (MBbls) 429 547 (22 )% 1,277 1,781 (28 )% Natural gas production (MMcf) 5,185 5,452 (5 )% 15,741 18,788 (16 )% Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Contract Drilling: Drilling rigs available (end of the period) 14 21 (33 )% 14 21 (33 )% Average drilling rigs in use 14.1 17.0 (17 )% 15.5 16.3 (5 )% Average dayrate on daywork contracts ($/day) $ 32,572 $ 23,371 39 % $ 31,220 $ 21,550 45 % BOSS rigs average dayrate ($/day) $ 32,642 $ 24,258 35 % $ 32,210 $ 22,378 44 % SCR rigs average dayrate ($/day) $ 20,724 $ 19,370 7 % $ 22,944 $ 17,900 28 %

Common Stock Dividends

The table below presents information about the dividends paid during the periods indicated:

Type Dividend

per share Total

Amount Record Date Payment Date 2023 (In thousands) First quarter Special $ 10.00 $ 96,131 January 20, 2023 January 31, 2023 Second quarter Quarterly $ 2.50 $ 24,071 June 16, 2023 June 26, 2023 Third quarter Quarterly $ 2.50 $ 24,113 September 15, 2023 September 26, 2023

On August 10, 2023, the Company announced approval of a quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The record and payment date for the fourth quarter dividend will be determined at a later date.

The declaration and payment of any future dividend, whether fixed, special, or variable, will remain at the full discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors and will depend upon the Company’s financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions, future expectations, the requirements of applicable law, and other factors that the Company’s Board of Directors finds relevant at the time of considering any potential dividend declaration. Future dividends are expected to be funded by cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Oil and Natural Gas Divestiture

On October 24, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement to sell certain wells and related leases in the Texas Panhandle for a purchase price of $55.0 million, subject to customary closing and post-closing adjustments based on an effective date of October 1, 2023. The sale is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including changes in commodity prices, the productive capabilities of the Company’s wells, future demand for oil and natural gas, future drilling rig utilization and dayrates, projected rate of the Company’s oil and natural gas production, the amount available to the Company for borrowings, its anticipated borrowing needs under its credit agreements, the number of wells to be drilled by the Company’s oil and natural gas segment, the potential productive capability of its prospective plays, and other factors described occasionally in the Company’s publicly available OTC and SEC reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Unit Corporation Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands except per share amounts) Revenues: Oil and natural gas $ 35,205 $ 80,026 $ 114,407 $ 257,748 Contract drilling 44,951 40,256 138,259 102,780 Gas gathering and processing — — — 82,673 Total revenues 80,156 120,282 252,666 443,201 Expenses: Operating costs: Oil and natural gas 16,823 21,235 49,211 72,329 Contract drilling 27,629 25,823 81,383 77,823 Gas gathering and processing — — — 62,388 Total operating costs 44,452 47,058 130,594 212,540 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 4,778 3,521 12,493 20,452 General and administrative 4,952 5,601 14,851 19,548 Gain on disposition of assets (4,149 ) (2,158 ) (13,578 ) (6,399 ) Total operating expenses 50,033 54,022 144,360 246,141 Income from operations 30,123 66,260 108,306 197,060 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,872 811 7,055 973 Interest expense (41 ) (37 ) (121 ) (408 ) Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (3,239 ) (12,381 ) 11,856 (73,848 ) Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrants — — — (29,323 ) Loss on deconsolidation of Superior — — — (13,141 ) Gain on sale of Superior investment — — 17,812 — Reorganization items, net (12 ) (48 ) (163 ) (90 ) Other, net (146 ) 1,213 13 1,983 Total other income (expense) (566 ) (10,442 ) 36,452 (113,854 ) Income before income taxes 29,557 55,818 144,758 83,206 Income tax expense (benefit), net: Current 532 — 881 — Deferred 190 — (47,625 ) — Total income tax expense (benefit), net 722 — (46,744 ) — Net income 28,835 55,818 191,502 83,206 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — — — (5,828 ) Net income attributable to Unit Corporation $ 28,835 $ 55,818 $ 191,502 $ 89,034 Net income attributable to Unit Corporation per common share: Basic $ 2.98 $ 5.70 $ 19.81 $ 8.94 Diluted $ 2.94 $ 5.60 $ 19.55 $ 8.79

Unit Corporation Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Balance Sheet Data: (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,645 $ 213,975 Current assets $ 265,331 $ 275,469 Total assets $ 501,060 $ 469,255 Current liabilities $ 51,111 $ 68,232 Long-term debt $ — $ — Other long-term liabilities $ 34,866 $ 33,362 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Unit Corporation $ 410,743 $ 362,626

