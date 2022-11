Unit of CapitaLand Ascott Reit trustee issues S$165m of 5% notes due in 2026

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE managers of CapitaLand Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust (CapitaLand Ascott Reit) and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust said on Friday (Nov 18) that Ascott Reit MTN – a wholly-owned subsidiary of the trustee of CapitaLand Ascott Reit – has issued S$165 million of 5 per cent notes due May 18, 2026.