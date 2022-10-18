Unit4 Announces Strategic Relationship with BDO USA LLP to Help Nonprofit, Professional Services, Higher Education, and State and Local Government Sectors Increase Agility and Efficiency

Unit4 and BDO will work together to help organizations in these industries navigate complex technology and business process challenges

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud software for people-centric organizations, today announced a strategic relationship with BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms.

The relationship brings together Unit4's purpose-built technology solutions and BDO's deep industry experience and solution capabilities around organizational strategy, enterprise transformation, and technology enablement. Together, Unit4 and BDO will help organizations in the nonprofit, international development, professional services, higher education, and state and local government sectors navigate some of the most complex technology and business process challenges.

"Organizations in these sectors must constantly adapt to new and complex challenges," said Andrea Espinola Wilson, Managing Partner and National Co-Leader of BDO's Nonprofit and Education Practice. "Together with Unit4, we will help organizations improve resilience and deliver on their mission."

Funding and growth constraints are requiring organizations to stretch resources further. Various pressures – such as the need for stronger impact management, cybersecurity threats, a competitive landscape, and increased digitization – are compounding this challenge. As a result, it is especially important for organizations to have the data and insights needed to improve efficiencies, remain agile, and make decisions swiftly.

Unit4 and BDO will help organizations better manage their enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM), and financial planning and analysis (FP&A) needs. Specialized guidance in systems integration, change management, finance optimization, digital transformation, compliance, and business consulting will help drive greater mission impact through people-centric processes.

"I am delighted to welcome BDO to our partner ecosystem. Their experience and reputation in the nonprofit, professional services, higher education, and state and local markets are globally unmatched," said Beata Wright, EVP & Global Head of Partner Ecosystems, Unit4. "Both Unit4 and BDO share the belief that people are at the heart of everything we do, understand the challenges that nonprofit organizations face, and have the teams in place to assist them in transforming their business. Unit4 and BDO will offer services that will best serve these firms in their transformation journey."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council. For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page.

About BDO

At BDO, our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes for our people, our clients and our communities. Across the U.S., and in over 160 countries through our global organization, BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms: www.bdo.com.

