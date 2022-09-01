Unit4 Appoints Jean de Villiers as Chief Customer Officer

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the appointment of Jean de Villiers as Chief Customer Officer.

In this role, de Villiers will be responsible for Professional Services, Product Support, University4U/Community4U - the knowledge centres for employees, partners and customers - and Customer Success, all of which covers the entire end-to-end customer journey.

With a 27 year career spent in technology, management consulting, managed services and professional services, de Villiers joins from global enterprise software company, BMC, where he led the Global Professional Services business, covering Consulting, Managed Services and Education. In this role, he was instrumental in leading the shift to subscription-based services, and served as part of the corporate team responsible for evolving customer-centricity and digital experience.

De Villiers has been working specifically in software since 2004 and, during that time, has been deeply involved in the rise of Software-as-a-Service. Prior to his 11 year tenure at BMC, where held a variety of roles, de Villers worked for a number of organizations ranging from Value Added Resellers, such as Planwell Technologies, to large Managed Services Providers, such as PinkRoccade - latterly Getronics. In this context, he has worked with and supported the largest brands in the world, across multiple industry verticals. In addition to his global commercial experience in the IT industry, he has a strong technical background in Service Management and is a certified ITIL Master.

"We are delighted to welcome Jean to Unit4. As a people-centric business, focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers, the Chief Customer Officer - part of the Global Leadership Team - plays a vital role in both Unit4's and our customers' success," said Mike Ettling, Chief Executive Officer, Unit4. "Jean's experience in digital, SaaS and customer centricity will be an asset for the mid-market services organizations we serve."

"With customer experience as a key differentiator across all industries, particularly in tech, now is a fantastic time to join Unit4," said Jean de Villiers, Chief Customer Officer. "The company has clear growth ambitions and I am looking forward to my own growth journey, alongside those of our customers, as they digitize and move to cloud."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-g

eneration enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

