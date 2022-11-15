Unit4's 2022 Business Future Index: Inconsistency in Flexible Working Strategies Leads Directly to Talent Attrition

HR must embrace accelerated change to overcome the top challenge of attracting and retaining talent

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announced the people and HR-related findings of its second annual Business Future Index.

Having surveyed 3,450 respondents across 12 global markets to understand how much people, policy and technology changes have accelerated over the past 12 months, the Index revealed significant concerns with flexible working strategies despite a dramatic acceleration in its adoption. With competition for talent growing, there is a danger that failure to improve working policies and implement the right tools could lead to more employees choosing those employers who offer a more flexible approach.

76% of respondents say flexible working policies need improvement and 62% agree the tools to support flexible working are not adequate

Only 18% of respondents experience a flexible working policy without restrictions

39% of organizations have seen people leave their business for more flexibility elsewhere over the past year

Attracting and retaining talent (62%) is the biggest priority for organizations over the next 12 months

Only a quarter of respondents say diversity is a planning focus for the coming year

Key FindingsFlexibility important but implementation inconsistent

The Business Future Index found 92% of respondents stating that their organizations have now adopted some form of flexible working policy. However, it also reveals there is much work to be done to apply these policies more equitably and ensure employees have the right framework and tools to enable such approaches. For example, the Index discovered:

37% of people work flexible hours, such as working from 9am – 3pm , then making up time in the evening

– , then making up time in the evening 31% work a completely flexible hybrid model (office and home based)

31% are mandated to spend a proportion of time in the office (for example, a certain number of days per week)

While the reasonably even split between the different types of flexible working is understandable given that not every organization can offer complete remote working, other data suggests an imbalance in how such policies are applied. While 55% say flexible working applies to all employees, more than a third (35%) say it only applies to some employees dependent on job role, and 9% suggest it depends on the manager's discretion applying only to some employees. Given that less than one fifth of employees experience flexible working without restrictions, there is still some way to go to improve such policies and, therefore, it is critical organizations move quickly to avoid loss of talent.

Big drivers for workforce strategies: recruitment, diversity and technology

Attracting and retaining talent remains the top priority for all organizations across the globe in the year ahead, but the Index reveals further challenges impacting workforce strategies, including:

Staff retention - organizations struggling to find and retain staff across a mix of generations (36%)

ESG credentials - One fifth (20%) believe their company is perceived to have poor Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials

Diversity – only 25% of organizations plan to improve diversity within the business

Re-skilling talent (51%) and implementing a successful flexible/hybrid working policy (50%) also make it onto the list of top business priorities, compounded by 51% who believe that the real need to enhance talent strategies will hinder their ability to achieve their objectives.

Diversity is still an area where attention is needed, because although there has been an increase in the number of respondents saying their organizations plan to improve diversity compared to last year's Business Future Index, still only a quarter say they will focus on it. Organizations that outperformed their business targets for 2021 were more likely to be further ahead in planning changes to their diversity policies compared with organizations that had performed less well.

"Given the need to attract a broad spectrum of talent into organizations from different demographic groups to meet demand for skills, the Business Future Index shows businesses must make diversity a higher priority," said Tania Garrett, Chief People Officer, Unit4. "Along with investing more in reskilling their existing workforce to help meet future requirements, the Index clearly shows there is a close correlation between investment in innovative technologies and a positive impact on recruitment and retention."

The people-related data in the Business Future Index 2022 highlights the impacts of accelerated change on workforce strategies, some of which are positive. What is clear is that those that had accelerated change in the last 12 months have seen their employees benefit from better well-being and team collaboration. However, there is still progress to be made as a failure to react to the evolving workplace and make the right investment decisions will see complacent and reluctant organizations fall behind in the competition for talent.

Additional ResourcesSurvey Methodology

Unit4 commissioned independent technology market research specialist Vanson Bourne to undertake the quantitative research that this report is based on. They interviewed a total of 3450 respondents in May and June 2022, from 12 regions: US (1000), Canada (150), UK (400), Germany (400), France (200), Netherlands (250), Norway (200), Denmark (100), Sweden (200), Belgium (150), Australia (200) and Singapore (200). Respondents were from all private and public sectors (including IT and technology; business and professional services; education; and charity and nonprofit), and from organizations with 200-20,000 employees. Respondents from all departments and seniority levels were allowed to participate. There are also references throughout to historical data conducted using the same methodology in 2021. The findings from this research programme can be found here.

