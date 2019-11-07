Unitas Global Ranks as A Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitas Global, a leading provider of connected, managed hybrid cloud solutions for the enterprise, today announced it ranked on the Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Unitas Global previously ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2018.

Unitas Global's chief executive officer, Patrick Shutt, credits the company's 292% revenue growth over the last three years to the collaborative efforts of the company's customers, partners, and employees and the delivery of its innovative cloud management platform and SDN cloud fabric.

Shutt states, "We are thrilled that our mission to transform the enterprise consumption of IT with simple end-to-end managed infrastructure solutions has earned us the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award two years running. This most recent recognition from Deloitte validates our long-standing awareness of the need for intelligent solutions to manage complex cloud environments with ease, like our Cloud Connectivity Manager platform that automates cloud network designs with intelligence that considers services and pricing from over 550 global fiber, ethernet and IP service providers."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Unitas Global delivers managed, connected hybrid cloud solutions to enable increased enterprise agility. As a trusted advisor, Unitas partners with each client to design, deploy, and manage an integrated cloud solution that is scalable, secure, and cost optimized. Unitas Global has further simplified the cloud adoption experience with sophisticated tools that automate the pricing, provisioning, and management of cloud connectivity. With all of these offerings combined, Unitas Global is the only provider of a true end-to-end connected hybrid cloud solution for the enterprise.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Unitas Global

Unitas Global is a leading provider of enterprise connected hybrid cloud solutions. Unitas solutions provide clients with custom, highly secure, and dedicated cloud-based IT environments that are easy-to-consume, fully managed, and backed by an end-to-end SLA, guaranteeing application uptime. By offloading day-to-day infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, clients are able to refocus and optimize their internal IT resources toward their business-centric initiatives. Unitas is headquartered in Los Angeles, with clients and locations spanning the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.unitasglobal.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

