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28.07.2026 09:06:00
Unite Group Posts Loss In H1; Reiterates 2026 Adj. EPS Guidance
(RTTNews) - Unite Group (UTG.L) reported a first half loss attributable to owners of 417.7 million pounds, compared to profit of 186.1 million pounds, last year. IFRS loss per share was 79.7 pence compared to profit of 37.9 pence, last year. Adjusted earnings was 142.0 million pounds compared to 144.2 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted EPS was 27.1 pence, down 8% from 29.5 pence, last year. EPRA EPS was 26.1 pence compared to 28.0 pence. Like-for-like income growth was 1.5%, for the period.
For the 6 months to 30 June 2026, total revenue was 208.4 million pounds compared to 181.1 million pounds, last year. EPRA rental income increased by 11% to 262.3 million pounds.
The Group reiterated fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of 41.5-43.0 pence.
Unite Group shares are trading at 535.50 pence on London Stock Exchange.
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