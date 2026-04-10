Unite Group Updates On Bookings And Property Value Trends In Q1

(RTTNews) - Unite Group plc (UTG.L) announced on Friday that it has secured 74 percent of bookings for the upcoming 2026/27 academic year, which is a slight dip from last year.

They're still expecting occupancy to be in the range of 93-96% and anticipate rental growth between 2-3 percent. The company is on track to achieve GBP 300 to 400 million in asset sales in 2026, with GBP 130 million already finalized or currently under offer, plus more assets are on the market.

In the latest quarterly property valuations, there's been a decline, with the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund down by 1.7 percent and the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture dropping by 2.4 percent.

Unite mentioned that they're continuing to adjust their portfolio to focus on higher-quality assets associated with top universities.

UTG.L closed Friday's trading at GBP 461.60, up GBP 0.40 or 0.09 percent on the London Stock Exchange.