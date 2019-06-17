UNITE HERE Airline Catering Workers in 13 Cities Vote Nearly 100% Unanimous in Favor of Striking When And if Released

NEW YORK, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITE HERE airline catering workers in thirteen cities have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if and when released to do so by the National Mediation Board. The strike votes were unanimous or nearly unanimous in each city. These catering workers are subcontractors responsible for providing food and beverage service for American, Delta, and United Airlines at airports across the country. Eight more cities will take strike votes over the next week beginning on Monday, June 17.

"Across the country, this week UNITE HERE airline catering workers stood up strong and decided that they were unwilling to continue to accept poverty wages, to rely on government assistance because their employer healthcare is so bad, and to work as much overtime as possible just in the hopes they don't end up homeless," said D. Taylor, International President of UNITE HERE. "American, Delta, and United Airlines are making record profits and have a fundamental responsibility to ensure that our members who do the work it takes to get their planes to takeoff aren't left living in poverty. We hope the strength of these votes sends a clear message to the industry that job conditions must change, and are a clear indication that UNITE HERE will strive by all means necessary under law to make one job enough for airline catering workers."

Over the past week, votes occurred in Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

As the votes conclude, UNITE HERE catering workers will begin informational picketing at major airports. In July, UNITE HERE will formally request release to strike from the National Mediation Board, which would be followed by a 30-day cooling off period if granted. UNITE HERE is prepared to strike whenever it becomes lawful.

UNITE HERE represents over 270,000 members working in the hotel, gaming, food service, manufacturing, textile, distribution, laundry, transportation, and airport industries in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.unitehere.org

