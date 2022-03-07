Unite Us Adds 4000th School to its Nationwide Coordinated Network, Expanding Access to Social Care for Youth and Families

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the end-to-end technology company connecting health and social care services, is doubling down its efforts to facilitate access to social care services inside schools across the country. The mission-driven company now has over 4,000 schools coordinating care with the community through its secure nationwide network of health and social care providers.

Unite Us saw a dramatic increase in health and social care referrals for students and their families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the company has increased access to services within school systems through a strategic, national expansion of its network. Unite Us' local, on-the-ground community engagement team quickly prioritized school systems across the country to meet this growing need. Schools, especially in rural communities, are where families come to share their stories and access resources they need. In fact, some schools serve as hubs to offer in-person services such as dental, mental health and eye care. Having a secure system for schools to refer and coordinate with local services – rather than a basic list of organizations – has become even more critical over the last few years.

In addition to school systems, Unite Us is prioritizing partnerships with youth and student-centric organizations, in its ongoing effort to support families across the country. Some of these partnerships include:

A national collaboration with Every Kids Sports to help more children from income-restricted families play local, recreational sports. Through Unite Us' secure referral process, providers can refer clients and families to the Every Kid Sports Pass Program.

to help more children from income-restricted families play local, recreational sports. Through Unite Us' secure referral process, providers can refer clients and families to the Every Kid Sports Pass Program. A relationship with Integrated Care for Kids (InCK) Model across the country, utilizing Unite Us' technology to provide integrated care coordination and case management to improve the quality of care for children covered by Medicaid.

Integrations with some of the largest school districts in the country, now interoperating with student information systems (SIS) to create seamless and secure experiences for students and families in need to connect with community-based services.

Work with state governments and departments of child and family services, who choose Unite Us to be their statewide care coordination technology, ensuring families are connected to services and outcomes are achieved, so no one falls through the cracks.

An alliance in New Hampshire with Raymond Coalition for Youth to expand access to Unite Us' state-wide network of health and social care providers.

"It's essential to connect students, families and children to care wherever they need it, and we've been doing that for many years in a thoughtful and secure way that prioritizes community-wide collaboration and coordination. We'll continue concentrating efforts to improve student and family health, ensuring communities and school systems can seamlessly connect students with services from early childhood through adult life," said Dan Brillman, Co-Founder and CEO of Unite Us.

"Working with families, you hate to tell them no. We can hop on the Unite Us Platform to give them the resources they need. With this platform, we can search and find different services that we didn't even know existed. It helps us deliver the services more efficiently and timely," said Mickia Freeman, Case Manager and Supervisor at Positive Parenting Partnership Champions for Children, a local network partner in Florida.

This achievement is just the start of Unite Us' long-term investment in students and families within communities across the country. Unite Us' goal is to have over 10,000 schools on the network in the next year, leveraging its connections to over 500,000 community programs, and prioritizing youth and family services to support improved health outcomes throughout people's lives.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

