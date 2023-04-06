United Adds Nearly 25 New Routes To The Summer Schedule

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) Thursday announced that it will fly to 114 different international cities this summer. The airline has expanded its flying by 25 percent from the prior year. This summer's schedule includes nearly 25 new routes.

The company also claimed a 15 percent increase in international bookings in the same period in 2022.

In the summer schedule, United revealed new services to Malaga, Dubai, and Stockholm and additional flights to Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Shannon, Edinburgh, and Naples.

United will have 23 daily flights to London Heathrow this summer, with more flights and more business class seats from New York and the west coast to London than any other U.S. carrier.

Amman, the Azores, Palma de Mallorca, and Tenerife services are there in United's list of destinations and it has expanded service to Australia, serving Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Ten daily transpacific flights will be there to Tokyo-Haneda, Tokyo-Narita, and Osaka, while Seoul, South Korea from San Francisco will have twice-daily flights.

United is also adding more options for travel between Washington Dulles and Paris Charles de Gaulle.