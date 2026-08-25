United Airlines Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096

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25.08.2026 13:32:31

United Airlines Adds Service To 10 International Cities

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) announced the largest international network expansion with 10 new international cities and three new routes across Europe and Asia, and debuted the newest international aircraft in its fleet, the 'Born to Explore' A321XLR. United now flies to more than 160 international destinations. Starting as early as March 2027, United will fly to 10 new international cities - including eight no other U.S. airline serves - across Europe and Asia. The new nonstop flights include Okinawa, Japan; Toulouse, France; Luxembourg City, Luxembourg; Marseille, France; Ibiza, Spain; Valencia, Spain; Terceira, Portugal; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Olbia, Italy; and Catania, Italy. Tickets are available for sale on united.com and in the United app.

United's 'Born to Explore' Airbus A321XLR will support international growth in summer 2027 with service to new destinations in Ibiza, Luxembourg, Marseille, Toulouse and Valencia.

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