United Airlines Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096
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21.03.2026 15:39:25
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Outlines Strategy Amid Rising Fuel Costs
(RTTNews) - United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby has reassured employees that the company is well-prepared to navigate current industry challenges, including the war in Iran and a sharp spike in fuel prices. In a message to staff, Kirby emphasized that United's long-term strategy and financial strength will allow the airline to continue investing in growth while competitors face greater strain.
Jet fuel prices have more than doubled in recent weeks, potentially adding $11 billion in annual expenses if sustained. Despite this, Kirby noted that demand remains at record levels, with the last ten weeks marking the strongest revenue period in United's history.
United's plan includes assuming oil prices could remain elevated until 2027, tactically adjusting flight schedules to reduce unprofitable routes, and continuing with major investments in aircraft, technology, and infrastructure. The airline expects to take delivery of about 120 new aircraft in 2026, including 20 Boeing 787s, and another 130 by April 2028.
Kirby stressed that United will not resort to cost-cutting or deferring investments, but instead will use this period to strengthen its competitive position. "We're ready, we have a plan and we're going to continue executing that plan," he wrote, urging employees to stay focused on customers and each other as the airline aims to build the most brand-loyal carrier in the world.
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