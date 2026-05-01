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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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01.05.2026 03:05:00

United Airlines' CEO Shocked the Market: Here's What It Means to eVTOL Investors

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) CEO Scott Kirby disappointed the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market recently by pouring cold water on the idea that eVTOLs should operate in crowded airport airspace, for safety reasons. Here's what it means to the eVTOL industry.It's a highly significant commentary, not least because airport trips are supposed to be easy pickings for the eVTOL industry and a way for it to quickly generate earnings and cash for investors. To be clear, it's only part of their growth prospects.It's especially problematic for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) because United has invested in the company, and its deal with United is a key part of the stock's investment case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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