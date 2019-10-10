United Airlines CRJ-550 Tickets Available for Purchase Beginning Saturday, Oct. 12

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced tickets for its newest regional fleet member, the Bombardier CRJ-550, will be available for purchase starting Saturday, October 12 for travel beginning Sunday, October 27. The initial schedule includes 15 cities from Chicago O'Hare.

The CRJ-550 is the world's only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating and other premium amenities, including:

Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.

A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.

More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline.

The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.



Initially, the CRJ 550 will fly between Chicago O'Hare and:

Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE)

Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA).

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)

Cincinnati (CVG)

Columbus, Ohio (CMH)

Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)

Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)

Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO)

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT)

Indianapolis, Indiana (IND),

Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)

Oklahoma City (OKC)

Richmond, Virginia (RIC)

St. Louis, Missouri (STL)

Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)

Additional cities will be added over the coming weeks from United hubs in Chicago, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's news, United recently announced that MileagePlus miles will now never expire, giving members a lifetime to use miles on flights and experiences. Customers now have more free on board snack options as well, with a choice of Lotus Biscoff cookies, pretzels and the Stroopwafel. The airline also recently released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver – a tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next – and launched PlusPoints, a new upgrade benefit for MileagePlus premier members.

About United

