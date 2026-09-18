United Airlines Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096

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18.09.2026 08:01:15

United Airlines, DISH Partner To Stream Live Football Via Starlink

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) said it has teamed up with DISH Network to bring live college and professional football games to passengers on Starlink-enabled seatback screens.

The service launches this week on more than 200 Starlink-equipped United mainline aircraft, and is expected to be available on nearly 700 aircraft by February 2027.

Passengers will be able to watch live broadcasts from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network and Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The service will be available on domestic flights through the big game in February.

DISH, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp. (ECHO), is providing the live channels through its OnStream platform, which delivers entertainment content for the aviation and other industries.

Starlink Wi-Fi is free for United MileagePlus members in every class of service. Starlink is currently active on more than 560 United mainline and United Express aircraft.

The airline is also expanding seatback entertainment across its fleet and plans to install screens on up to 1,000 aircraft by the end of 2027. New aircraft are being fitted with 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screens, while passengers can choose from more than 2,500 hours of entertainment, including content from Apple TV, HBO Max, A24 and Spotify.

On the Nasdaq, United Airlines shares closed up 1.26% at $107.64 on Thursday.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs 94,40 0,43% United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs

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