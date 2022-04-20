+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 23:19:32

United Airlines Expects To Return To Profit In Q2, Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Wednesday, United Airlines (UAL) said it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter on a robust operating revenue outlook, including total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) of about 17% over 2019. Sending shares of the company up 8 in extended trading sessions.

The company expects to be solidly profitable in the second quarter with an approximate 10% operating margin, just 2.9 points less than 2019 operating margin and 3.5 points less than 2019 adjusted operating margin, despite cost headwinds driven by the recent fuel price spike.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said, "The demand environment is the strongest it's been in my 30 years in the industry - and United and its customers will benefit more than any other airline. We're now seeing clear evidence that the second quarter will be an historic inflection point for our business. It leaves me more optimistic than ever about United's future."

UAL closed Wednesday's trading at $46.52, up $0.57 or 1.24%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $3.68 or 7.91% in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs 45,88 9,38% United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dominieren die Bullen. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen