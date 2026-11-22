Air Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55
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22.11.2026 21:05:02
United Airlines Has Warned Air Traffic Control Isn’t Ready for Air Taxis. That’s a Bigger Problem for Archer Than Its Cash Burn.
It has been a rough couple of weeks for air travel and for airlines, especially for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ground stop on Friday, leading to delays and cancellations after a newly installed router malfunctioned. Then, United had its own issues on Monday, with a 90-minute system outage that caused delays.
While this wasn't good news for United and other airline stocks, the technical difficulties in air traffic are a real problem for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and other companies focusing on air taxis, commonly known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
Last spring, United CEO Scott Kirby expressed concerns about whether the nation's air traffic control system was ready for eVTOLs, and the recent ground stop led him to say the FAA needs to invest more in updating its technology.
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