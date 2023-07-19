19.07.2023 22:05:22

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 billion or $5.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $14.18 billion from $12.11 billion last year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.08 Bln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.24 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.03 -Revenue (Q2): $14.18 Bln vs. $12.11 Bln last year.

