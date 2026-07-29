United Airlines Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096
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29.07.2026 15:45:01
United Airlines Insider Sheds 13,794 Shares for $1.6 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing
Andrew P. Nocella, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), disposed of 13,794 shares of common stock on July 25, 2026 and July 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($118.94); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026, market close ($123.77).United Airlines Holdings operates as a major global carrier with a fleet-based business model generating $62.9 billion in TTM revenue and $3.5 billion in net income. The company maintains competitive advantages through its extensive international network, established hub infrastructure, and integrated cargo operations, positioning it as a leading full-service airline operator in the global aviation sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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