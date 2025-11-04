United Airlines Holdings Aktie

United Airlines Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C6TV / ISIN: US9100471096

04.11.2025 14:38:34

United Airlines Introduces MileagePlus Debit Rewards Card

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), an air transportation services company, Tuesday said it launched its MileagePlus Debit Rewards Card that offers cardmembers additional ways to earn miles through spending and saving.

For a limited time, cardmembers of this new card can earn a 10,000-mile bonus after approval and making qualifying purchases. Miles may be earned on dining, retail, groceries, with additional miles earned on United purchases such as flights, bags, onboard snacks, and more.

Members can earn 10,000 bonus miles when they open an account and spend $500 within the first four months of card membership. There is no monthly fee for average daily account balances of $2,000 or more, however, a $4 monthly fee will apply for accounts with balances under $2,000.

Further, they can earn one mile per $1 spent on United purchases and earn one mile per $2 spent on all other eligible purchases.

The United MileagePlus Debit Rewards Card is available to eligible program members and doesn't require a credit check so applying will not impact credit score, the company said in a statement.

This card is developed in collaboration with Galileo Financial Technologies, SoFi's Technology Platform and is issued by Sunrise Banks, N.A. with Visa acting as the payment network.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs 82,73 -0,45% United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben im Dienstagshandel kräftig nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

