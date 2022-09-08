Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 13:46:07

United Airlines Invests Another $15 Mln In Electric Flying Taxi Market

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) said on Thursday that it will invest a $15 million in Eve Air Mobility, and agreed for a conditional purchase deal for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.

With a view to fulfilling the future air mobility demand, the airline has ordered for up to 400 eVTOL aircraft from Eve with expected first deliveries as early as 2026.

The investment from the airline company in flying taxis, or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOLs) also allows the both parties to work on future projects, including studies on the development, use and application of Eve's aircraft and the urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem.

Last month, United had given a $10 million deposit to a California-based eVTOL company for 100 aircraft.

