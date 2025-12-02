United Airlines Partners Travelport In Landmark Multi-Source Content Collaboration

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and business services company Travelport on Tuesday entered into a strategic relationship that represents a new model of collaboration between an airline and a multi-source content provider.

Under the collaboration, the teams from both companies working closely together to enable new capabilities and functionality for agency and corporate buying communities.

Through this deal, Travelport will gain early access to United's New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology roadmap and co-development opportunities, helping to ensure travel counselors benefit from the most sophisticated merchandising tools in the marketplace.

Travelport will receive early access to United's innovative NDC-enabled extras with teams working together to co-develop new features and bring them to market rapidly.

The collaboration will be implemented in phases, with initial capabilities launching in early 2026 and additional features rolling out throughout the year.

United will deploy specialized support teams to assist travel agencies during the transition, including enhanced NDC capabilities to ensure smoother adoption of new technologies and maximize the value agencies may receive from the relationship.