United Airlines Puts Jet Lag to Rest with Timeshifter App Partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines customers now have a new, scientific way to battle jet lag through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Timeshifter®, an app that outlines the best time to see and avoid light, sleep and enjoy caffeine to adjust quickly to a new time zone.

Starting today, all MileagePlus members receive access to a free Timeshifter jet lag plan and Premier 1K members receive a complimentary subscription with unlimited plans. The app is targeted at customers flying across three or more time zones and will be a helpful tool for them to manage their jet lag as they travel throughout United's global route network.

"We want to do everything we can to help improve the experience of traveling across time zones, whether it's a business trip to Tel Aviv or a vacation to Tahiti, our customers should arrive feeling fresh and ready to hit the ground running," said Vice President of Loyalty and President of MileagePlus, Luc Bondar. "Timeshifter takes all the guesswork out of avoiding jet lag and instead uses science and algorithms to design a customized, step-by-step trip across time zones. I was a believer the first time I used the app and I think our customers will love it too."

Timeshifter was developed by top researchers in sleep and circadian neuroscience and is aimed at customers crossing three or more time zones. The app uses an algorithm to customize plans for customers based on a number of factors including normal sleep pattern, flight details and individual preferences, creating a personalized jet lag alleviation plan. Each plan includes:

Instructions for when travelers should prioritize exposure to bright light or avoid it.

A sleep and napping schedule based on his or her own sleep preferences.

A plan to optimize caffeine intake for alertness and sleep.

Optional timing for taking melatonin, should travelers choose to do so.

MileagePlus members will receive a free jet lag plan for a flight plan of their choosing in addition to the complimentary trial Timeshifter offers customers for a total of two free flight plans. MileagePlus Premier 1K members will be able to sign up for complimentary annual subscriptions for unlimited access to jet lag plans when they travel. Individual plans for the app retail at $9.99 for a round trip plan and yearly memberships are $24.99.

United's partnership with Timeshifter is an additional step in improving the travel experience for MileagePlus members. Earlier this year, United announced that MileagePlus miles no longer expire and partnered with CLEAR to provide members with free or deeply discounted memberships to the expedited security option.

United flies some of the longest routes in the world, including the two longest flights operated by a U.S. carrier with non-stop service between Houston and Sydney and between San Francisco and Singapore. In December, United will become the only airline to fly direct from North America to Cape Town, South Africa with the start of brand-new service from New York/Newark. United flies 320 routes to 120 international destinations from the U.S.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, this year United:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

Released a new version of the award-winning, most downloaded app in the airline industry

Launched a new tool called ConnectionSaver, dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Partnered with CLEAR on free or discounted memberships for MileagePlus members

Announced PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

And introduced products in its amenity kits made exclusively for the airline by luxury skincare line Sunday Riley

