08.09.2023 19:00:00
United Airlines to Present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference
CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United will present at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 13, beginning at 11:40 a.m. PT.
The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.
About United
At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
