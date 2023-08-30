Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.08.2023 19:00:00

United Airlines to Present at the TD Cowen 16th Annual Global Transportation Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United will present at the TD Cowen 16th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Wednesday, September 6, beginning at 9:20 a.m. CT / 10:20 a.m. CT.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

 

SOURCE United Airlines

SOURCE United Airlines

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs 45,99 -0,63% United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil leicht nach. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.

