United and Jaguar Launch the First All-Electric Gate-to-Gate Airport Transfer Service in the U.S.

Select MileagePlus Premier members can make connecting flights in-style with complimentary rides in the new all-electric 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE;

Jaguar SUVs to make up to 60 trips per day at United's hub airports by end of year

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines and Jaguar North America today launched the first gate-to-gate airport transfer service powered by an all-electric fleet in the U.S. Starting this month at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, select MileagePlus Premier members can enjoy chauffeured rides between their connecting aircraft in the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE, the first all-electric performance SUV from Jaguar. The vehicles will go into service at United hubs in Denver, Houston, Newark/New York, Washington D.C, San Francisco and Los Angeles by the end of the year. These SUVs are expected to make an estimated 60 trips per day and transfer more than 1,000 United customers daily.

"The new United-Jaguar ground transfer program offers travelers a moment of luxury and ease, while also raising sustainability standards for the airline industry," said Marketing & Loyalty VP and MileagePlus President Luc Bondar. "United is working to lead with innovation and purpose that motivates the industry to do better for our customers and communities. Partnering with Jaguar to deploy an all-electric fleet is not only a smart business move, as we know customers consider sustainability when booking travel, it is the right thing to do."

United's ground transfer service is a surprise benefit for select Premier MileagePlus members with tight connections at the air carrier's U.S. hub airports. A member learns of the surprise upon landing at the airport, where they're greeted by a specialized Premier Services agent who shows the customer to the vehicle on the tarmac and accompanies them to their connecting flight.

On the tarmac, United customers will experience the award-winning, spacious, all-electric performance SUV that combines a supercar silhouette with the flexibility of an EPA estimated electric range of up to 246 miles1 and five-seat SUV versatility. Every 2023 I-PACE features Amazon Alexa6 connectivity that delivers a suite of enhancements to its infotainment interface and Wireless Device Charging.

"We are thrilled to partner with United Airlines to further ignite the passion travelers have for eco-minded exploration, as sustainability and electrifying performance are at the heart of the Jaguar brand," said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. "Both United and Jaguar have boldly pledged to advancing transportation technology that will help propel us towards a more sustainable future, and we are excited for travelers to have the opportunity to experience these innovations on the tarmac."

The I-PACE now comes with an 11kW on-board charger as standard.2 Connecting to a 100-kW DC charger can replenish up to 63 miles of range in 15 minutes. All-wheel drive performance from twin Jaguar-designed concentric motors delivers a combined 394hp and 512 lb-ft of torque providing 0-60mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.3 And thanks to its aluminum construction and low center of gravity, the Jaguar I-PACE offers an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance,4 refinement, luxury, and sustainability.

The 2023 Jaguar I-PACE is on sale now in the U.S., priced from $71,3005. Through December 31, 2022, United MileagePlus members can earn 50,000 miles through the purchase or lease a new Jaguar vehicle. For more information on the I-PACE and the full Jaguar lineup, visit JaguarUSA.com and follow @JaguarUSA on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For additional information about United MileagePlus, visit United.com/MileagePlus.

1 Estimated range shown reflects 2023 I-PACE with 20" wheels and tires based on EPA's testing procedure. Range will vary based on several factors, including vehicle specifications, driving conditions and style, battery age or charging practices, and accessories. For instance, when fitted with 22" wheels and tires, estimated EPA range would be 217 miles.

2 Actual charge times may vary according to environmental conditions and available charging installation

3 Always follow local speed limits.

4These features are not a substitute for driving safely with due care and attention and will not function under all circumstances, speeds, weather and road conditions, etc. Driver should not assume that these features will correct errors of judgment in driving. Please consult the owner's manual or your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for more details.

5 Starting at price shown is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $1,150 destination and delivery, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for details.

6Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Certain Alexa functionality is dependent on smart home technology. Use of Amazon Alexa requires an Amazon account.

